Rhea Chakraborty looks like she is raring to go. The young actress made stylish appearances at the post court wedding lunch held at Javed Akhtar's residence as well as the evening party. While she chose a pastel saree for the lunch, her look for the night out was particularly striking. She chose a slinky black dress that showed off a lot of her leg. She teamed it with a jacket, heels and a bag from Yves Saint Laurent. The actress waved to the paps and made a dash for the venue. Rhea Chakraborty who is very close to Anusha and Shibani Dandekar did not miss a single function.

The bag carried by Rhea Chakraborty is worth over USD 2,000. As we know, Bollywood ladies love expensive handbags and Rhea Chakraborty is no exception to the same. She has been working out diligently and it was evident from her toned legs and frame. She went for a no-makeup look for the evening do using shades of nude. Of late, she has been up and about in the city. Many fans have sent her love seeing how slowly she is getting back to life.

The actress was subjected to intense scrutiny after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The two were dating for a year before he died tragically on June 14, 2020. Their relationship was dissected in front of the media after his family alleged that she was instrumental in driving the actor to depression. The CBI verdict on the same is yet to be delivered.