Samantha Akkineni or Mouni Roy — whose backless avatar did you find sexier? Vote Now

Wearing a backless outfit is a sureshot way to gain some eyebrows. Mouni Roy and Samantha Akkineni both burned social media with sexy backless pictures this week. The Family Man 2 actress posted a picture where we can see her in a pair of velvet pants with a white ruffled top. It is a backless one and we get a glimpse of her toned back. Samantha Akkineni kept her makeup to a minimum. Diamond earrings and a wispy bun finished off her look. The actress is known to be a fashionista and is one of the best dressed women of Indian cinema in general.

Mouni Roy is a bonafide fashion queen. Some days back, she posted pictures in an electric blue and black. The outfit was a jumpsuit. The actress posed for a number of pictures, and she was backless in most.

Mouni Roy was away in Dubai for a long time. She has returned to the city some time back. The actress is quite a stunner. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni is working on Shaakuntalam. Now, tell us which of the two wore it better, or whom did you find hotter in their backless avatar? Take our poll and let us know.