There is no doubt that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal are two reigning ladies of South Indian cinema. They have won over fans across India with their acting skills and fashion statements. Of late, we saw both of them in red cocktail sarees. The colour was the bright X'Mas red which looks lovely on Indian skin tones. While Kajal Aggarwal's saree was a demure one, Samantha Ruth Prabhu showed off her toned legs in the Kresha Bajaj creation. Take a look at how beautiful they looked in that hue of red.

The outfit is designed by Kresha Bajaj who is a long-time friend of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She had done clothes for her wedding as well. Can we spot a tinge of red in Samantha's hair in the pic? The lady is totally ravishing here.

Kajal's saree is from Gaurav Gupta. As we know, he is one of the pioneers of the saree gown in India. She wore diamond earrings from Mahesh Notandass. She was styled by Sayali Vaidya. She looked so beautiful. Kajal Aggarwal also leaves us amazed time and again with her gorgeous looks.

On the professional front, we will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu do an item number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. She has Shakuntalam in her kitty too. Kajal Aggarwal has a big project in Kamal Haasan's Indian. Now, tell us whom did you like more in the red saree?