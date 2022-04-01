Samantha Ruth Prabhu rocks a printed tube bikini top as she turns cover girl for a magazine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making heads turn and how. The year 2021 saw her deliver a knockout performance as Rajalaxmi on the web series, The Family Man 2. Her hot moves on Oo Antava from Pushpa are also a rage. This month, she is the cover girl for the digital version of the Cosmopolitan magazine. Given that it is summer, her styling has been done in tropical prints with bright colours. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen in a tube bikini top with a matching slit sarong skirt in one of the pics. She has also posed in a pantsuit with a bralet. Take a look at the pics below... Also Read - Anupamaa Namaste America: Cast, Plot, Twists - Here's all you need to know about Rupali Ganguly show's prequel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmopolitan India (@cosmoindia)

The bikini is from Rahul Misra. In the other pic, she is seen in a Fendi pantsuit. The cover story is about her journey as an artiste and how she firmly believes in philanthropy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmopolitan India (@cosmoindia)

It seems the actress did the shoot in Mumbai. She has shot in a five-star property in Powai. Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently hit back at trolls after a lot of people gave nasty comments on her gown at a recent awards show. The actress works out regularly and has a great physique.

In a long note on Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do." She said that people should instead work at bettering themselves in life and work towards self-evolution.