Same To Same: When Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai ended up matching clothes with other TV divas — view pics

As much as stylists try, at times, actresses do end up repeating outfits. We have it happening with our Bollywood beauties time and often. Today, let us take a look at times when our TV divas wore same clothes as their colleagues. We do not know what transpired with the stylists post that, but all of them looked damn lovely. The maximum coincidences have happened with Surbhi Chandna. The lady has worn the outfits donned by Hina Khan twice and once ended up matching with Nia Sharma. But she has her own oomph, style and sass. These ladies Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna are trailblazers when it comes to fashionable women on TV. Also Read - One jeans, two looks! Hina Khan tells you how to perfectly rock a ripped jeans for a casual day outing and a dinner night

Surbhi Chandna also looked great in the Gauri and Nainika dress. While Hina Khan gave it more finishing touches, Surbhi Chandna kept it very simple.

Karishma Tanna wore this lovely purple and white chikankari salwar kameez with silver earrings. Boy, she looked so stunning.

Rashami Desai also wore the same outfit with similar styling. When they found out that they had repeated it, the ladies complimented one another.

Surbhi Chandna looked sexy in this grey metallic dress that she wore for the sangeet of a friend.

We so love the mustard shoes that Nia Sharma chose with this gunmetal coloured gown. She also looked great.

Surbhi Chandna wore this lovely lehenga with a glittering choli.

Hina Khan added some kala chashma swag to it. In fact, Hina and Surbhi have repeated on one more occasion. But they are damn cool about it!

As we can see, these ladies ended up being same to same and yet so different!