Pathaan star made it memorable for fans as he came out on the balcony of not once but twice on November 2, 2022. There was also a fan meet for his loyal fan bases as it is a ritual on many of his birthdays. Shah Rukh Khan greeted them dressed in a jacket, white denims and white tee. The Pathaan star also went with a bit of bling as he sported bracelets from Cartier. An Instagram page Srkscloset has shared details of his outfit. The worth of the whole thing is over Rs 97 lakhs. Take a look at the same...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK’s Closet (@srkscloset)

When this came out on Twitter fans had hilarious reactions. One of them said that he was indeed the most spoilt kid at home. As we know, too sports the best of designer labels. The most expensive thing on Shah Rukh Khan has been the Rolex watch. It is costing above Rs 74 lakhs. Plus, he is wearing a couple of Cartier Bracelets that cost more than Rs six lakh. This is how fans reacted on the look...

mujhe apne aapko upar se niche tak pura bechna pdega ye sara kharidne k liye ? — Radhika Khandelwal (@Fangirl__rdk) November 6, 2022

And I thought it's a simple look ? — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) November 6, 2022

nothing simple with him. He’s the most spoilt kid in the family. ? — Shaki (@fsharkz) November 6, 2022

Pathaan is coming in theatres on January 25, 2o23. The superstar will be seen along with and . The slick action thriller sees him in the role of a spy. He also has Jawan and Dunki lined up. Thalapathy Vijay fans also noticed the Daytona Rolex which is one of the most expensive from the brand.