Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy or Lauren Gottlieb — who wore the Rocky S gown to perfection? Vote Now

Black and red carpet events are a match made in heaven. Shehnaaz Gill looked lovely in a black gown that she wore for an awards function. The actress did an updo for her hair. The gown was a gorgeous but it gave us a sense of deja vu. On digging a bit more, we found that Mouni Roy and Lauren Gottlieb had worn similar gowns before. In fact, the similarities are just too much. Mouni Roy had worn the gown for the Boroplus Gold Awards around three years back. She did a wispy hairdo and carried a clutch along with it.

Fans had loved the look of Mouni Roy. She was one of the best dressed persons at that event. In fact, designer Rocky S had showcased the gown at a fashion week. Talented dancer, choreographer and actress Lauren Gottlieb wore the same gown at the ramp when he first showed it off. Well, celebs repeating outfits is no big deal. At times, it happens unintentionally. The black gown is such a classic. Shehnaaz Gill was styled by her buddy, Ken Ferns who has been her stylist ever since Bigg Boss 13. The young lady is going places and how in the past one year.

Now, tell us whom did you love the most in the black gown? Was it Shehnaaz Gill with her simple styling or was it Mouni Roy who gave it wonderful finishing touches with that hairdo and clutch? Take our poll and let us know...