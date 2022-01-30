Shehnaaz Gill vs Hina Khan: Which TV beauty wore the Manish Malhotra sequin saree better?

Bollywood and Television divas eat, sleep and dream fashion. They are always under the scanner of fashion police and without fail the divas make a lot efforts to look the best. But what happens when two divas were the same outfit? There is fashion face off! Today, we have Shehnaaz Gill and who are getting all our attention thanks to the beautiful Manish Malhotra sequin saree that they recently wore. Ace designer Manish Malhotra is a favourite choice of many when it comes to modern and glittering sarees and it looks like Hina Khan and Shehnaaz Gill had their hearts on sequin sarees for their recently outings. Also Read - ‘Sanskaari’ to sexy: Mouni Roy, Hina Khan and 8 other TV bahus who make heads turn with their glam real avatars

For her appearance on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, Shehnaaz Gill chose to wear the sequin saree with an almost backless blouse. She teamed her outfit with a diamond necklace and earrings. We were left spellbound with the amount of transformation this Punjab Ki Katrina has gone through. The saree had pink pom poms surrounding the edge of the pallu. The lady appeared on the show to pay a tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Check out her pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

As Shehnaaz Gill dropped these pictures, we were instantly reminded of Hina Khan. For her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT, Hina had worn a sequin saree in pastel by Manish Malhotra. Unlike Shehnaaz's, Hina's saree had nice line of fringes all around her saree. She teamed her look with Manish Malhotra jewellery in coloured pearls. Hair done in light curls, Hina looked flawless as ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Well, well, we liked both the divas in their sequin sarees, what about you?