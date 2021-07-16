Shehnaaz Gill's stylist Ken Ferns REVEALS the singer-actress' reaction on first seeing the risque sheer dress and it's priceless [Exclusive]

Shehnaaz Gill is breaking the Internet. The singer-actress' look on the cover of Filmfare has left people shaken and stirred. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has channeled what people are terming as her inner Lady Gaga/Katy Perry for the shoot. The person behind the look is her stylist and good friend Ken Ferns. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with BollywoodLife, he reveals, "I was very sure that I wanted something that would leave people transfixed. I wanted that jaw-dropped reaction, and I am so glad that our attempt has been a successful one. There is always a risk when you do something so drastic. I am glad that people loved the pic and the aesthetics. It was very important that people do not find it vulgar." Also Read - Asim Riaz rings in his 28th birthday with Himanshi Khurana; check out pics of the warm house party

Ken Ferns says the reason behind his successful collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill is the kind of trust she has on him. "It is very important. You need this kind of tuning. When she first saw the dress, she was like, "Yeh kya hai...main yeh kaise pehnungi." But later she was like let's do it. She has that enthusiasm to try out new things and it makes it easier. And now she owns the look. The moment Shehnaaz wore it and walked around, she became the personality that did wear that sexy outfit, " he gushes.

The designer tells us that even Dabboo Ratnani was amazed to see the transformation. "We had a couple of other outfits but even the magazine loved this look. I had thought of yellow hair too but we stuck to the platinum blonde. Then, I did not consciously think of going for a Lady Gaga or Katy Perry look. I am glad that people are shocked. Shehnaaz Gill has hit everyone like lightning. Yesterday, it was raining all day and this is what created the thunder," he signs off.