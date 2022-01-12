Shilpa Shetty vs Malavika Mohanan: Who slayed Manish Malhotra sequin saree better? Vote Now

Coco Chanel once said, "In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different." But what happens when two actresses fall in love with the same saree? That's what seems to have happened with and Master actress Malavika Mohanan. Both the actresses are pretty famous in fashion industry. They are known for their impeccable style and the glamour quotient that they add to every outfit. Recently, we spotted both the divas slipping into almost same saree designed by Manish Malhotra. So who wore it better? Let's decode their style. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Sorry, Jacqueline Fernandez, you're expecting 'understanding' from a world that believes 'it's always the woman's fault'

Shilpa Shetty is indeed the queen of fashion. She knows what suits her the best and she always picks some of the most dazzling outfits. For her recent appearance as the judge of a reality show, Shilpa dressed in a wine hued sequin saree by Manisha Malhotra. She added her dash of sass by sporting a sexy blouse that came with a flowing cape like sleeves. She wore the saree in her signature low waist style and short blouse with square neckline. Blouse and saree filled with reflective sequins added to all the glamour to her outfit.

As Shilpa Shetty shared the pictures, we were instantly reminded of Master actress Malavika Mohanan who had donned similar sequin saree by the same designer a few days ago. She gave a twist to her look by opting for an almost backless blouse with a deep cut neckline. Her shimmering saree had a border that accentuated the look of the saree. She accessoried her outfit with simple delicate neckpiece.

While both the divas looked simply stunning in their gorgeous outfits, who do you think nailed the shimmer saree look? Vote and tell.