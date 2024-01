As the temperatures drop, Bollywood celebrities are turning up the heat with their winter fashion game. From cozy knits to suave jackets, they are not just staying warm but also setting major style goals. This winter, take cues from these Bollywood stars to elevate your cold-weather wardrobe and step out in style.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Let's take a peek at how these stars are inspiring our winter wardrobes:

Trending Now

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina known for his good looks and impeccable style rocks a plaid corduroy shirt paired with a black tee and denims. The touch of black sunglasses adds that extra cool factor, making him the epitome of all things suave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedang Raina (@vedangraina)

Siddhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Chaturvedi steps into winter with a plaid co-ord set, featuring a stylish coat, matching pants, and a vibrant red turtleneck. His ensemble not only exudes warmth but also brings winter inspiration to life with a touch of sophistication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter embraces cool and casual winter vibes in a blue sweater, black jacket, and cargos. To stay extra warm during his travels, he completes the look with sleek black gloves, offering a perfect blend of style and comfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan looks undeniably suave in a sheer black shirt paired with a stylish jacket and black cargos. His winter ensemble is a perfect balance of sophistication and modern flair, setting the tone for a fashionable season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra showcases winter style in a stunning corduroy jacket, complemented by a cozy sweater and beige pants. The ensemble in warm brown hues looks effortlessly chic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Are you guys ready to try these styles?