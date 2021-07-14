Sonam Kapoor gets massively trolled for her blue jacket and skirt outfit as she flies home from London; 'Lol cabin crew clothes borrowed'

Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after a long time. She had been away in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor landed in Mumbai wearing a blue jacket and skirt. The actress was holding a black tote in her hands. It seems she got emotional seeing dad Anil Kapoor and started crying. Now, we already told us that some people assumed that she was pregnant given the peplum on her jacket. But the actress' outfit has been heavily trolled by netizens. She had teamed the outfit with ballet shoes. Sonam Kapoor looked relaxed as she exchanged a word with the paps. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and more: Throwback to the time when our most loved celeb couples got married

A troll commented, "Lol, cabin crew clothes borrowed," while another one wrote, "If we wear these clothes, these movies show us characters like behenji type but when they wear it, it is a fashion statement." Another one commented, "Sonam has Zero fashion sense....and she is self claimed fashion icon." We can see that the trolls were quite nasty. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor wishes Anil Kapoor-Sunita on their 37th marriage anniversary with priceless throwback pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sonam Kapoor has been away for a while now. The actress' spent the first lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws' sprawling bungalow in Lutyens. After that, she travelled to Dubai where they set up an office. But Anand Ahuja is expanding his business from London. The couple have got an apartment there. Sonam Kapoor's next project is a thriller Blind. It is made by Sujoy Ghosh. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja's palatial abode in London is all about comfort and luxury – view pics