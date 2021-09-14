Style pieces from Priyanka Chopra Jonas' closet that you can easily afford

Priyanka Chopra is a global sensation. Mrs Jonas has now comfortably set her foot in Hollywood. With films like Matrix 4 in the pipeline, PeeCee is going great gun. Well, she is among the most fashionable stars too. From Ralph Lauren to Dior, you will finds some of the biggest brands in her closet. BUT! There have been times when our desi girl has slipped into some super affordable outfits. Here are some examples for you to seek inspiration from. Also Read - Here's how much Bollywood actors charge to dance at weddings
Priyanka's Turtleneck top
During the promotions of The Sky Is Pink, PeeCee chose to wear an all-out pink outfit. A pink turtleneck sweater with a skirt made her look beautiful. And you'll be happy to know the price of the top too. The pink turtleneck that she wore was from brand H&M and it cost approximately Rs 882. Also Read - 6 Bollywood actresses who delivered most HIT films in their careers
When in India, Priyanka Chopra had once worn an Olive Green bodycon dress by Lulu & Sky. The dress was Rs 7,500 and the denim jacket by Mango was approximately Rs 2,000.
Priyanka loves to stay comfortable and in-style at the same time. Her blue dress by Macys looked extremely comfortable and chic. And it is pretty easy on the pocket too. It's worth $50, i.e, Rs 3679.
Well, if you wish to be a little daring, then this mildly sheer black dress in polka dots is for you. And it is not even expensive. It costs barely Rs 1839.
Last but not least, Priyanka Chopra's H&M pants appear to be so comfortable. They cost just $14, i.e., Rs 1103.
So which one are you going to pick?
