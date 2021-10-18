Bollywood actress is all set for her upcoming film with . The actress is a social media avid and keeps sharing her fashionable pictures. The petite actress is currently on the promotional spree for Sooryavanshi and was spotted in a one-shoulder white bodycon dress. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Impatient for the teaser of the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's entertainer fans trend WAKE UP ROHIT SHETTY - read tweets

Donning this beautiful white one-shoulder ribbed dress, Katrina manages to turn heads with her impeccable fashion sense. She shared two lovely pictures from the shoot on her Instagram posts. Katrina captioned the post, "[sunny] day #sooryavanshi." She glammed her look with pair of pearl drop earrings and left her wavy tresses open.

Take a look at her posts -

Katrina's dress is from the brand Aya Muse and falls under the label's Pre-Fall 2021 collection. Katrina's dress reportedly costs around Rs. 48,215.

On the work front, Katrina's film Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021.