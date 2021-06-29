Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai, Karishma Tanna show off their love for ruffled tops — view pics

When you want to add a bit of drama, just go for some ruffles. This seems to be a golden rule for many designers. In fact, on Indian TV, we have seen so many divas in ruffled sarees. The outfit has become quite a favourite now. Ruffles look great on women who have a slender and tall frame. But that is kind of immaterial. If styled well, they can look good on any body type. Our TV actresses have posted quite a few pics in ruffles of late. If you are looking for some inspiration on how to rock a ruffled top or a skirt, you can check them out. Here are the pics... Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bigg Boss 15 to air for 6 months, Bharti Singh confirms the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, Dipika Kakar to exit Sasural Simar Ka 2 and more

Surbhi Chandna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

With that height and toned midriff, Surbhi Chandna can rock almost anything. We know that she loves the white and blue combo. From the skinny jeans to the boots and tops, this is a killer look.

Rashami Desai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Rashami Desai chose a co-ord set in the shade of palest blue. The actress manages to look dreamy every time and this was no different.

Karishma Tanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Karishma Tanna has a figure to die for. This light pink ruffled top and skirt is perfect for summers and monsoons.

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy can be sexy, dainty and delicate at the same time. His ruffled dress with floral prints is perfect for a brunch date or a beach party.

Kanika Mann

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Mann ? (@officialkanikamann)

Let us know whose look did you love the most by tweeting to us!