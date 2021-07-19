One jeans, two looks! Hina Khan tells you how to perfectly rock a ripped jeans for a casual day outing and a dinner night

While we saw be the perfect definition of an Indian Bahu (as per TV serials) dressed in salwar-kameez and sarees in , in Bigg Boss 11, she was one of the most fashion forward divas. From short skirts to jumpsuits, she donned it all. She captivated our attention by always putting up the best fashion foot forward. Well the streak continues! She remains to be one of the most fashionable, modern and classiest divas of the Television industry. And now, she's here to teach us how to rock two different looks with the same pair of ripped jeans. Also Read - Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more TV actresses who were brutally trolled for their HOT pictures

In every girl's closet, there is one pair of jeans that she absolutely loves. The one that can be worn with anything and everything. Looks like Hina Khan is currently obsessed with a hot pair of ripped jeans. The actress took to her Instagram account to post several sets of pictures revealing how the ripped jeans is a perfect fit for both - a casual outing in the day and a date night. Also Read - Monday Motivation: Hina Khan's workout pictures and videos will inspire you to hit the gym right away

In the first set of pictures, we saw Hina Khan sporting the ripped jeans with a plain black t-shirt that had her initials HK written on it. Keeping it very simple, she sported an animal print hairband and slippons. With a broad smile on her face, Hina totally nailed this look. Carrying a sling bag, Hina Khan looked totally ready for a casual outing. Also Read - Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and more – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

In the next picture, we saw Hina Khan sporting the same jeans with a white satin crop top. Her blouse had lace through the neckline enhancing the look. With balloon sleeves and animal print boots, Hina Khan appeared totally ready for a date night. She picked up a trending belt to go along with her outfit. Check out the pictures below:

Isn't she truly a fashion inspiration? Tweet us to BollywoodLife and let us know your thoughts.