Malaika Arora is among the most popular names not just in Bollywood but in the fashion industry too. She is the style goddess and nobody can beat her when it comes to being a true diva. And well, when on a trip to Paris - the fashion capital, one cannot NOT stay in style. Malaika is currently on a trip to Paris along with her beau and she is dolling out some of the most gorgeous and chic looks ever. From gowns to comfy wide legged jeans - she has packed the best of clothes for her trip. Recently, the couple bumped into Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover who then shared pictures on social media. The pictures, of course, went viral. In the pictures, Malaika could be seen in a beautiful yellow dress.

Malaika Arora looked the prettiest in a yellow pleated dress with a belt and balloon half sleeves. She paired her outfit with transparent heels. It appears that the dress is by Brandon Maxwell and can you guess the price of it by the brand name? Well, for those who want a shocker, read further. The dress is worth Rs 2,35,287. Yup, you read that right. One can definitely use that much money for a complete makeover of the wardrobe for a few years at least. If nothing, it can fund a trip for one to Paris. Check it out:

Talking about Malaika and Arjun's trip, they sure are having a gala time and pictures are proof of it. From hogging burgers, fries to visiting the iconic Eiffel Tower, Malaika and Arjun are doing all the touristy things one can imagine. It was Arjun Kapoor birthday recently and that is why the two stars flew off for a trip.