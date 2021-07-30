Tips from Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wardrobe to dress like a diva on a day out with family or friends

Sass, class and elegance - is an amalgamation of all three. She is classiest diva we know who pulls off any outfit with great panache. Be it one of the most expensive, heavily embellished dress or a simple denim dress, she is the true style QUEEN. Well, who better than her to seek inspiration from? Here are to the times when PeeCee stood out in the most basic yet classiest and elegant clothes meant for casual outings. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan and more – 10 highly controversial photoshoots of Bollywood celebs that will leave you stunned

Yellow will always be in. But it is not everyone's cup of tea to pull off a yellow maxi dress with such grace. Priyanka Chopra never fails the impress and indeed, she is the sunshine here! Also Read - Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing as Jay Sean croons the English translation of Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol's Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna – watch

Comfort always comes first and what better than a cool pair of jeans and simple white top? Look at our desi girl going all minimalistic yet appearing so stylish. We adore her. Also Read - From sex symbols to powerful performers: The journey of Anushka Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and more actresses will leave you inspired

Denim dresses will never go out of style, be it in India or anywhere across the globe. Priyanka Chopra knows this very well. This short dress in light blue looks so cute on her. That wide smile though is doing wonders.

Wish to be dressed up yet not too dressed up for your day outing? A floral body-hugging midi is just good. Pick a beautiful pair of stilettoes to go with it and you are just ready to conquer the world with your styling. Here's Priyanka doing just that.

A pair of comfortable linen pants and a white crop top too is good enough to make you look stylish and cool. Pick a pair of uber-cool white kicks just like Priyanka Chopra, nice shades and you'll definitely stand out from the crowd.