Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has become quite famous all thanks to her bizarre outfits saga. The TV actress makes it to the headlines almost every day because of her fashion sense. She is among those who like to experiment and slip into unthinkable, out-of-the-box outfits and she has often been trolled for the same. However, no amount of negativity and harsh comments dampen her enthusiasm to wear what she likes. From wearing a short red dress with a heart-shaped cutout in the front to a dress made of her own photos, Urfi Javed has donned some of the most unusual dresses ever. But out of the lot, which one did you find over the top? Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor CONFIRMS marriage with Alia Bhatt; Urfi Javed slams Sussanne Khan's sister and more

Urfi Javed in a red heart dress

It was recently that Urfi Javed stepped out wearing a short red dress. It had a big heart-shaped cutout in the front exposing her cleavage. She paired it up with red pumps. Also Read - Urfi Javed BRUTALLY slams Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali for calling her dressing 'distasteful'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed's backless shirt dress

We all like to wear comfortable clothes but Urfi took comfort to next level when she slipped into a backless shirt with blue denim. Also Read - Urfi Javed dons an outfit with her own photos on it; 'She needs help', say netizens – View Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed's belt dress

The Daayan actress Urfi Javed once squizzed into a belt dress that had laces keeping the outfit together. She got trolled for the same and fans wondered the source of the dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed's photo dress

Urfi Javed recently shared a video that had her flaunting a photo dress. She made a fashion statement wearing a dress made out of her own photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by filmy.wifi (@filmy.wifi)

After taking a look at all these dresses, take the poll and tell us which one did you find the most bizarre?