While you might find Valentine’s Day cringe, many feel an occasion to celebrate love in a little special manner is nothing bad or too be offended about. With lockdown being lifted, couples are planning date nights albeit in a COVID-safe manner. This is also a chance to put your outfits, makeup and accessories to some use. If you have looks like Deepika Padukone you can be high on glamour and sexiness or else go bling like Mouni Roy. There are many women who feel their beloved love it when they go desi, so you can choose a chiffon saree to be that Yash Chopra heroine. Take a look at these options and get some inspiration to slay your better half for all the good reasons. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's fans CELEBRATE Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan FAILURE [View Tweets]

Khushi Kapoor's red hot avatar

If you love red, look no further than Khushi Kapoor's blood red avatar. It is bold and edgy. The red leather pants with a bodysuit and matching heels is for girls who love a bit of OTT glam. The outfit displays your curves in a sinful manner. Glossy lips, big hair and glowy makeup will make it harder for your significant other. Also Read - Ranveer Singh cannot stop praising Ram Charan’s RRR song Naatu Naatu; calls him his favourite actor since Magadheera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Alia Bhatt's retro romance

Valentine's Day or not, there is no denying that the desi boys love to see their woman in a saree. And red roses never go out of fashion. Alia Bhatt's latest look for the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi give you some inspiration. Wear a monochrome saree with a matching blouse and put some roses in a bun. A striking lip colour and winged eyeliner. Also Read - Amidst dating rumours, Siddhant Chaturvedi drops heart emoji on Navya Naveli Nanda's latest pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Ananya Panday's edgy but cool look

Ananya Panday is the Gen-Y fashion icon for youngsters. She is in the process of discovering her own style but some of her looks are ten on ten. If you are headed for a date with someone whom you hardly know, you may want to keep it sexy but safe. This look of Ananya Panday with denims, a ganjee/sports bra jacket and heels will do the trick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday)

Mouni Roy is a blingy babe

While shimmer is not everyone's thing, Mouni Roy loves it. You can choose to walk into a room looking like an absolute diva in a sparkling LBD or bodycon dress. Simple makeup, heels and a statement clutch is all you need to accessorize. Do not forget Mouni Roy's signature winged eyeliner!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Deepika Padukone's is dressed to kill

Dead! With her long legs and toned physique Deepika Padukone has a figure that is envied by many. She is also an absolute glamazon. The fluorescent skirt, leather jacket and corset look can slay anyone. If you have guts like Deepika Padukone opt for something like this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Slay with Genelia D'Souza's denims

Though she keeps it simple, Genelia D'Souza gets it right on most occasions. There are many women who love denims. This top and skirt look with sneakers is perfect. Team them up with some edgy accessories to accentuate it even further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Karishma Tanna's maxi dress is all comfort

There are many of us who love a good meal on Valentine's Day or like to celebrate in some small manner. But they are not really high on dressing up. Choose a comfortable easy look like Karishma Tanna's to enjoy the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

So, these were a few options for you to take inspiration to look best on your Valentine's Day date with your special one!