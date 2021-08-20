Bollywood stars are considered to be the most stylish ones. Aspiring fashionistas look up to them to take cues. But well, it is a known fact that Bollywood ladies rely heavily on the fashion stylists to choose the best outfit for them. While they do have their own fashion sense but it is majorly the work of their fashion stylists. What about the fashion blunders then? There have been times when Bollywood ladies have made the fashion police cringe with their choices or should we say the choices of their stylists. Let's take a look at such moments. Also Read - 5 Bollywood celebs who DUMPED their exes after becoming famous

Sonam Kapoor is considered to be a fashion goddess by many but it is not that she has never made any fashion blunder. At Cannes red carpet, she once showed up in a lime green frou-frou Elie Saab gown which was totally NAY!

Deepika Padukone has such an amazing body and great height. It makes us wonder why she stepped into this jazzy green suit.

Shraddha Kapoor once slipped into an extremely colourful, body-hugging dress with a high slit. We have only one question for her stylist - what were you thinking?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is always dressed to impressed but not during the launch of Rutuja Diwekar's book. The unflattering prints of her outfit were simply blah. And those mismatched tassel earrings did nothing to accentuate her look.

Kajol has had many fashion faux pas moments but this one in particular in ached in everyone's memory. The jazzy skirt and that plain top did nothing to add to her beauty.