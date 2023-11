Join the eyeliner revolution like Janhvi Kapoor with these five budget-friendly gems under Rs 500 from Amazon. From Lakme's to Maybelline's glossy finish, each liner promises to up your wing game and that too in budget. Dive into the world of affordable glamour as you recreate Janhvi's signature eye make-up look with ease. Get ready to slay the eyeliner game effortlessly, proving that fabulous wings don't need a high budget. Also Read - Get bold and glittery eyes like Priyanka Chopra with these five eyeshadow pallets

Get ready to unleash your inner glam with these affordable and fabulous eyeliners that promise to make your eyes the center of attention. Get these eyeliners from Lakme, Maybelline, Sugar, etc all available on Amazon with amazing discounts and bank offers. Also Read - Give your wristwatch collection an overhaul inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

Buy Lakme absolute shine liquid eye liner on Amazon

It can achieve rich, bold shades in one stroke with hours of staying power.

The water-based formula delivers a glossy texture for smoldering eyes.

Make a bold statement with minimal application for impactful results.

The sleek, round cap provides a comfortable grip, making application a breeze.

Ensure vibrant hues and convenient application for eyes that speak volumes.

It is smudge proof.

Get up to 6% discount.

Buy Maybelline New York eye studio lasting drama gel eyeliner on Amazon.

Concentrated pigments in a clear gel base for intense color without oil.

Smudge-proof and waterproof, ensuring drama that lasts for 36 hours.

The most intense line for a striking and long-lasting eye look.

Ophthalmologist-tested and safe for sensitive eyes.

Enjoy the drama without worries, safe for contact lens wearers.

Perfect for bold eye makeup look.

Get up to 10% discount.

Buy Sugar cosmetics- eye warned you so! Eyeliner on Amazon.

Experience long-lasting wear for up to 17 hours, ensuring your look stays fresh all day.

Stay confident in any weather with a moisture-resistant formula that withstands the elements.

Enjoy intensely pigmented color, creating a bold and vibrant eye statement.

Achieve perfection with a high precision applicator for precise and flawless eyeliner application.

Revel in a rich matte finish that adds a touch of sophistication to your eye makeup.

It is smudge proof and water proof.

Get up to 16% discount.

Buy Colorbar ultimate matte finish eye liner on Amazon.

Unique product for lightning-speed eye definition without application challenges.

Flexible brush ensures accurate and even application for perfectly defined eyes.

Easy-to-use with optimal control, delivering a bold, jet black finish.

Hold like a sketch pen and draw a line—inner to outer corner, as easy as A-B-C.

Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested.

Perfect pen liner for easy application.

Get up to 30% discount.

Buy Loreal paris liquid eyeliner on Amazon.

A versatile and user-friendly liquid eyeliner for creating bold eye looks effortlessly.

Achieve high-definition lines with its precise tip, allowing for intricate eye detailing.

Highlights eyes with an intense black color, perfect for various eye makeup styles.

Infused with ultra-black pigments, it features a precise felt tip, non-dripping formula, and quick-dry technology.

Water and smudge-resistant, this L'Oréal Paris Liner Magique ensures a flawless look that lasts.

Get up to 4% discount.

