It is Monday back again and as usual, we are back with popular celebrities who flopped big time on the fashion charts. These celebrities left us disappointed with their choices and these worst-dressed celebrities of the week will leave you shocked. Celebrities put extra effort to look all glamorous, but at times they failed to live up to the point. , , and more celebs failed to impress the fashion police. Take a look at the list below:

Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar donned a red lose outfit and completed her look with red gloves. Shibani always manages to skip a heart beat with her looks as she gets papped. The actress is always fashionable and stylish, but her sartorial choice left fashion police disappointed. Also Read - Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone to Cirkus star Ranveer Singh: Check the WHOPPING amount Bollywood celebs charge for a sponsored social media post

Mrunal Thakur

Bollywood popular actress Mrunal Thakur always picks up the best clothes, but it seems as she has failed to impress when she slipped into grey dress at an event. Mrunal has always picked the best outfits for her events.

Esha Gupta

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta donned an overall black outfit and , but this time she has went wrong with her stylish looks. Though she has pulled off the outfit with confidence by the look, but the outfit looks outdated.

Ranveer Singh

Cirkus actor Ranveer Singh will be seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hedge in Rohit Shetty's action-drama film. The actor was paped wherein he wore a white T-shirt that he paired with checkered black and white pants and black embroidery jacket. The outfit does not do justice with his looks and looks quiet plain.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Cirkus actress Jacqueline Fernandez was recently trolled for her look manages to turn heads in style with her trendy outfits and looks divine everytime. The actress wore diamond mesh midi dress-black and netizens trolled her for her look.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar donned a brown matching co-ord set and completed his looks with brown shoes and trendy sunglasses. The director attended an event and posed for the paps. This look was no the best one and the outfit did not do justice with his styling.

Bhumi Pednekar

Govinda Naam Mera actress Bhumi Pednekar wore a blue crop top and flaunted her toned body as she paired it with lose black pants. Her look was a bit disappointing and did not suit her well.