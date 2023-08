It's Monday! Time to look at some of the worst dressed celebrities of the week gone by. Bollywood stars are known for their fashion choices. There are many who religiously follow Bollywood celebrities simply to get fashion lessons. But nobody is perfect, not even our Bollywood divas. At times, they do fail to impress the audience with their fashion choices. This week, the divas on this list are Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia and more. So take a look and may be you could avoid the fashion blunder. Also Read - When Amrita Singh said she would slap Sara Ali Khan if she got married like her

The Kedarnath diva churned out many looks this week. From walking the ramp in a designer lehenga to comfortable airport looks, she got papped often. But her latest airport look gets a thumbs down. She went for an aww-too-cute look in blue denim, white top and a cropped jacket. She added a pink cap and white glasses along. The whole look appeared childish. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan reacts to trolling on her temple visits, reveals she does not have a single designer wear in her wardrobe

Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan shares her excitement as film completes 2 months in theatres; has THIS to say [EXCLUSIVE]

Trending Now

Sexy and sultry - Disha Patani leaves no opportunity to flaunt her hotness. Short dresses are her favourite. Recently, she was papped outside a restaurant post dinner in a golden cutout dress. She could have simply chosen better!

Check out Disha Patani's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nushrratt Bharuccha

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has comfortably made a place for herself in the industry. She is famous with fashion police too as she has often churned out some very good looks. But at a recent event, Nushrratt Bharuccha's fashion choice wasn't upto the mark. She wore indo-western in sharara pants and a corset top. While there's nothing particularly wrong with the outfit, it did not enhance her beauty either.

Kajol

The Trial star Kajol celebrated her birthday on August 5. Ahead of her big day, she was papped in the city with makeup artist Mickey Contractor. For her outing in the city, she wore a plain black jumpsuit in dhoti style. Given that cameras follow celebrities everywhere, this wasn't the best pick.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Kaavaalaa diva is ruling the headlines and how. From her amazing dance moves to love affair with Vijay Varma, she is in the news. She is also attending quite a few events. At a recent event, the actress showed up wearing athleisure wear. She was seen in black joggers, a black cropped top and a jacket. Not a glamour event, she appeared dressed perfectly for the gym.