Hola! We are back with the style segment of worst-dressed celebrities of the week. Bollywood divas put extra effort to look all beautiful and glamorous. They wear the best of clothes and have the most talented people from the industry doing their makeup. But at times they do go wrong. Sometimes, Bollywood divas do suffer fashion fail. This week, we have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi and others who failed to impress the fashion police. Take a look at the list below: Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Bollywood actors who were labelled as MOST arrogant

She is among the most beautiful divas in the world. She makes everyone's hearts skip a beat whenever she gets papped. She is always fashionable too. But recently, her sartorial choice left fashion police disappointed. At a birthday party, Aishwarya showed up in a black sweatshirt which she teamed with loose black pants. She could have chosen something better. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Shweta Tiwari, Shilpa Shetty and more Bollywood actresses who are ageing in reserve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Malang actress always picks up the best clothes but recently, she failed to impress when she slipped into white short which she teamed with sheer top and bralette. Also Read - Deepika Padukone in Cirkus to Malaika Arora in Dabangg: Actresses who did dance performances in their husband's film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

From sizzling bodycon dresses to shimmering sarees, Nora Fatehi picks the best outfits for her outings. But this time she went wrong with her airport look. She wore mutli-coloured comfortable pants along with FENDI crop top. But the blue jacket was a mismatch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

At a success bash, Humesh Qureshi wore a red cutout gown. She teamed it with hoop earrings. Though she pulled it off with confidence by the look appears outdated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Tabu

She has elegance and charm that can make anyone swoon on her. She is currently basking in the success of Drishyam 2. At the success party of the film, she was seen in a black long dress that had silver strands on either sides of either side. The dress did not enhance her look and her look appears drab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by _ajaydevgunworldgurup (@_ajaydevgunworldgurup)

For more updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.