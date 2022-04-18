Fashion is said to run in the veins of Bollywood divas. But there are times when Bollywood actresses too make fashion blunders. It is now time to take a glance through the fashion offenders of this week. On the list are celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, and more. And of course, there is Urfi Javed who has been keeping in the news since Bigg Boss OTT for her unconventional dressing sense. She has been trolled often but she has her ways to stay in news. Scroll on to meet the fashion disasters of the week. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and other couples shine at Baba Siddique Iftar party 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She is considered to be a style icon by many but there are bad days too, aren't there? Kareena Kapoor Khan made an appearance with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in a pink maxi dress with a high slit. It had big cuffed sleeves and elastic on the waist. She paired it with white sneakers but her dress did not add anything to her beauty.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela shared some pictures on social media in which we see her dressed in a golden outfit. The short dress had a netted cape with shinny cuffs that hurt our eyes.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai with her hubby dearest. Guess they were on their dinner date. But her dress did not do justice to her 'style diva' tag. The blue and black polka dot jumpsuit looked a little old fashioned.

Tejasswi Prakash

She has been in the limelight ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Fans have also witnessed a major shift in her dressing sense and only for good. But her pink co-ords weren't upto the mark. She herself appeared uncomfortable with her short crop top and the fit of her pants.

Shilpa Shetty

For the grand finale of India's Got Talent, Shilpa Shetty slipped into an orange embellished dress. It had a trail and puffed up sleeves. While the actress tried to add glamour to her outfit with quirky jewelry, the dress did nothing to make her look as appealing as she otherwise dose.

Bonus - Urfi Javed

The Bigg Boss OTT fams Urfi Javed called for attention as she made an outfit out of cotton candy. Enough said!

Well, we hope these are just one offs from B-town divas? Which one did you dislike the most? Tweet and tell us.