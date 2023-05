It is that time when we do the fashion round-up of the week. There were a very few misses this week. Well, the number of events was lesser and people turned out looking good more or less. Here are some celebs who could have done a tad better this week... Also Read - Salman Khan had THIS reaction to Sushmita Sen wearing flats while shooting with him; proves he is a gem [Watch Video]



Nia Sharma was seen at the Victoria's Secret event in a what looked like a white bodysuit with a mini skirt. She teamed it with gloves and simple black pumps. The actress seemed a tad uncomfortable with the outfit. We so wished she wore it with a simple white halter top instead. It would have made the gloves and skirt stand out.

This jumpsuit worn by Rashami was nothing to write home about. The belt looked rather tacky. Rashami Desai salvaged the outfit with her confidence but the whole styling was meh.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha and were present for the style awards in the city. We love what Ali is wearing. The couple opted for street couture. While Richa's dress has the colours and designs, would you wear this for an event.

The Dahaad actress wore this outfit for the celebrity screening of the show. Sonakshi Sinha wore it extremely well. But the outfit was nothing great to write home about in the first place. She has been styled really well throughout the Dahaad promotions.

The actress was seen with Vidyut Jammwal for the screening of his movie. She wore blue slacks and a tunic top. It looked like Adah Sharma did not bother to dress up for the occasion. Take a look..

Vijay Varma

The Dahaad actor has a good sense of fashion. He can carry off quirky clothes. We loved most of his outfits for the promotions. But this look for the screening was too jaded.

These were the celebs who failed to impress with their sartorial choices. What is your take on their looks?