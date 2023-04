Well, the past event was defined by fashion. The opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was the Indian version of the Met Gala. It was all about bling, bling and more bling. There was were some stunning stand out looks like Zendaya's saree by Rahul Missra or the brocade gown worn by Kriti Sanon. However, some looks left us confused. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - NMACC: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan slay in their fashionable best [Watch Video]

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has been experimenting a lot with her looks of late. The actress wore an outfit from Anamika Khanna for day two of the NMACC event. The outfit did justice to the theme of the event but the skirt part took away the glory from her overall styling. Bhumi Pednekar had the idea bang on but the overall look faltered.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon chose this outfit from Valentino for the event. She was styled by Sukirti Grover. It was a powerful striking look. But we do not know what to make of this sea of red here.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore this black sharara set for the event. We are not sure about the designer. But this look has become way too jaded. The same hairdo and love for blingy voluminous outfits is giving us sore eyes. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan needs to change her stylist.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan ditched her regular saree look for a skirt and top ensemble with a cape. The outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna. The outfit looked nice but we so wish she did something different with her hair and styling.

Mouni Roy

We have understood that the opening of the NMACC was like the Met Gala of India but we do not know what to make of Mouni Roy's outfit here. The deep blue looks fab on her as does her makeup. But we cannot ignore that design and gajra.

The NMACC event gave us all the celeb spotting to pick up the fashion hits and misses of the week.