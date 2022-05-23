All eyes were on Cannes 2022 where a number of Indian beauties flaunted their red carpet looks. However, there were little fashion outings we could really for in the French Riviera. 's hot pink Valentino pantsuit did nothing for the actress. Even if the colour stood out, the footwear and styling was sub par. The same goes for who was let down by that Yanina Couture gown that seemed fit only for a magazine photoshoot. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets a surprise hug from a fan; another fan says, 'So lucky'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's looks at Cannes 2022 have been rather disappointing. Barring the Dolce & Gabbana gown, and the eye-catching Gaurav Gupta sculpted Venus gown, the looks were rather average. This hot pink pantsuit did not score any points whatsoever. The chunky pink heels and boring makeup did not do justice to the diva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)



We loved the makeup and her hairdo, but Sonakshi Sinha's overall look did not please us as much. It looks like skinny jeans would have been a better option to let that blazer and bralet stand out. This look is haphazard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Tamannaah

Tamannaah wore this black outfit from Yanina Couture. The outfit with a long cape and frills done on the hem was just too much. The actress wore it confidently but the dress looked jaded especially the front part of the gown. What do you feel about it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Janhvi Kapoor was spotted for a night out in a black mini dress. The risque outfit had a lacy pattern at the edges. The outfit gave off the vibes of being a slip or nightwear. The actress got trolled immensely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

It might not have been downright but this Wonder Woman inspired outfit did nothing for the stunning actress. This is one look which even the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra could not salvage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

These were the celebs who failed to impress us sartorially this week. What do you feel about their fashion outings; tweet and let us know...