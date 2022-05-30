Worst dressed celebs of the week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Tejasswi Prakash's fashion outings are borderline tacky

Worst dressed celebs of the week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Tejasswi Prakash's fashion outings will make you shake your heads in disbelief