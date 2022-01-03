Worst dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday's fashion choices are royal flops

It is Monday and the time when we bring out our fashion report card. There are some common offenders here like Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. These fashionistas are going through a blah phase, or maybe they cut their stylists some slack as it was the year end. Disha Patani who is back in Mumbai from Maldives also got trolled for her lazy dressing. The actress boarded the flight in sports bra, jacket and distressed denims. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Mouni Roy stuns in leopard print bikini as she hits the beaches of Goa with her girl gang — view pics

Alia Bhatt

The actress left along with Ranbir Kapoor for her New Year's break. She wore a long trench coat from Dhruv Kapoor. Her orange handbag was from Dolce and Gabbana. We do not know where she was flying off to but the coat did look overwhelming on her. Not to mention it was too much for Mumbai's cold.

Disha Parmar

The actress left along with husband, Rahul Vaidya for Goa. She wore a black skirt with a green top. The combination did not look that great. We have seen Disha Parmar do better even with her casual looks.

Mouni Roy

The actress was seen in a tie and dye crop top with black palazzo pants. Mouni Roy is in Goa for the New Year's. The actress is focused on resort wear but some of her choices have not been great.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday posted a picture of herself in a white outfit that had a crochet shrug. Given that her past few fashion outings have been kickass, this one felt very blah in comparison.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff returned to Mumbai from their break in the Maldives. The actress wore a sports bra over a pair of distressed denims. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff wore a blue ganjee over track pants. Both of them got trolled royally.

So, these were the celebs who left us yawning with their outfit choices. What do you feel about them?