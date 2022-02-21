Who does not like to stay fashionable? Especially the divas of Bollywood and TV industry eat, breath and sleep fashion. Every choice they make catches attention and is scanned thoroughly. One wrong move and fashion police gets active. Well, over the past week, many actresses came under the radar of the fashion police. Their drab fashion choices got a big thumbs down. Top of this list are actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and more. These ladies are known to be the fashion goddess but this time, they turned out to be major disappointments. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur haldi pics, Vicky Kaushal petrified of heritage sites and more

Lets start with Deepika Padukone. The actress remained in the news as her film Gehraiyaan released on an OTT platform. She has been busy promoting the film and she dolled out many cool looks! But her look in Alex Perry animal print dress was simply okay. The puffy sleeves and high heeled boots did not do much to add to the beauty of Dippy.

Kangana Ranaut has indeed been the Queen of fashion. She loves to experiment and is always dressed to impress. Well, almost. Her latest airport look wasn't as great as her previous ones. She wore a green chequered skirt with a white top. She teamed it along with a chequered coat in red, green, brown and more. The combination appeared to be pretty off, we would say.

Alia Bhatt is on toes promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi that releases on 25th February. She went to Berlin as her film premiered at Berlin Film Festival and she was a vision to behold in every outfit that she wore. But before flying out, Alia was spotted in Mumbai dressed in a pajama set. The design to bell sleeves, not one of the bests by Alia.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rashami Desai celebrated her birthday with Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz and Neha Bhasin. She tried to be a princess in a red gown with a satin belt. Pretty outdated, we say!

Last but the queen of maor fashion disasters, we have Urfi Javed. Not one but she has been grabbing the headlines with her out-of-the-box style. She has been trolled a lot for majorly all her looks. One of them was her denim dress with cutouts. One wonders who is the brains behind her exceptional clothings.