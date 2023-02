Monday is here and we have analysed and looked over and over at the pictures of Bollywood celebrities to find some poor dressing. It was very difficult this time around and we had to go through every picture before coming up with the list for the da. Well, usually, our celebs always put their best fashion foot forward, but something they look falls flat and sometimes well the outfits are too blah! Today, we have Shehzada beauty Kriti Sanon alongside Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Alia Bhatt, and fashion sensation Urfi Javed on the list. Meet the worst dressed celebs of the week: Also Read - It's Awkward! Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and more celebs' embarrassing that are funny AF

Mira Rajput

and Mira Rajput are currently attending and 's wedding. Shahid's wife Mira is a fashion icon herself. Her looks go viral in Entertainment News. However, when she recently attended the Luxe Event in the city, her look didn't to justice to the bar she has raised already. The work around the sleeves made it look tacky.

Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and more, these divas inspire you to reach your fitness goals [Watch Video]

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is usually teased as Pretty Sanon and she has held that true on several occasions. However, recently, when she was promoting Shehzada alongside , Kriti was seen in a black ankle-length dress. The small layered pattern with a side slide just didn't fit right.

The Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty held a screening of her movie The Tenant in the city recently. For the same, Shamita wore an orange and purple jumpsuit thingy. The colour combo didn't go well at all. There's a trend of multi-coloured half-n-half outfits but the pattern made it look blah.

Neha Dhupia was spotted at 's kids Yash and Roohi Johar's birthday party in the city. The actress wore a denim outfit with a tank top. The denim jacket had floral fittings. The baggy denim look fell totally flat.

Alia Bhatt

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Alia Bhatt was snapped in the city attending an awards show launch event. For the same, Alia wore a floral outfit. Alia has worn floral before but this one's an eyesore.

Urfi Javed

We honestly love the bold attempts and styling that Urfi Javed does. However, there are some weirdest and most bizarre looks that make us wonder what happened to Urfi. She has done great before, but this one...oh no!

Karisma Kapoor has been a style icon. She has an amazing style too. However, it seems the baggy trend should now be stopped. The geek look is cool but just do away with the baggy clothes.

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan was snapped at the Luxe Event in the city ever since it began. Sussane has been experimenting with her looks every day. However, this latex skirt and white top just didn't impress at all

That's about it in the worst-dressed celebs of the week.