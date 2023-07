It is Monday and the day when we bring to you some of the lazy fashion moments of the week gone by. With a number of films, promotions and stuff happening fashion spotting was also great. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Nora Fatehi expresses excitement as she joins Varun Tej for her Telugu film debut

Archana Gautam

She has the perfect body for a saree, but the outfit worn by her looked so jaded. The saree looked plain tacky but full points to Archana for carrying it offer in a better manner. We hope stylists hone up her natural beauty, which is quite abundant. Also Read - Nora Fatehi to share screen with Varun Tej in Telugu film VT 14, deets inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Adah Sharma

The Kerala Story actress was seen in this pink skirt, top and jacket outside a building. We know Barbie Movie has brought back pink in vogue but the whole look was put together in a tacky manner. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the week: Rashmika Mandanna to Nora Fatehi, these actresses get thumbs down for their latest sartorial choices

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala wore this Tarun Tahiliani saree for the promotions of Made In Heaven Season 2. The actress loves subtle shades like blush pink and peach but this was a complete wash out. Take a look...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi wore this spandex shorts with a chain and a matching spandex jacket. It was teamed with a bright electric blue sports bra. The whole outfit came across as super tacky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Kain (@abhijeetkain)

Malaika Arora

The lady was seen in a black pantsuit. The actress teamed the look with bright red lips, huge golden hoops and a sports bra under the blazer. Somehow, the outfit did not stand out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Alia Bhatt

The actress had been dressing in a comfy manner for all her air travel for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But this dress was a bit too casual. What do you think about it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Rashmika Mandanna

The actress wore this colour block dress of an Indian Pink top with a magenta skirt. While the styling of the actress, the dress itself did not photograph well at the event. That satin skirt did not look that chic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika _ madanna (@rashmika_mandanna_hoter)

These were the celebs who failed to touch any sartorial highs this week.