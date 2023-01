Bollywood actresses are known to be fashion-forward. The stars are always making a fashion statement. From Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone - Bollywood divas know how to stay in vogue all the time. But then there are times when divas fail to be impressive with their fashion choices. This week, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, and a few other divas failed to impress the fashion police with their sartorial choices. Take a look at the worst-dressed celebs of the week. Also Read - Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan beats Salman Khan, Aamir Khan on the MOST popular male actor list; but fails to grab number 1 spot

New mom Alia Bhatt recently organised for an informal meet with paps along with and Neetu Kapoor. She was dressed in a pastel blue co-ord set. The colour was too dull and she sure could have chosen something better.

Urvashi Rautela was papped at the airport recently. She was dressed in a short pink dress which she paired with black stockings. Her stockings were torn plus the dress did not do anything to add to her charm.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress was papped at the airport in the most casual avatar. She was sporting black leggings and a long t-shirt. With airport fashion being a big trend, Rashmika definitely failed to impress.

The Govinda Naam Mera actress is currently on a vacation and sharing many pictures and videos on social media. One of the pictures sees her dressed in a silver outfit that is simply not upto the mark. The layered sleeves appeared pretty off.

Tabu

The actress is currently busy promoting her film Kuttey along with and others. She recently slipped into a blue and golden saree that appeared outdated.