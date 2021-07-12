Worst dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Iulia Vantur fail to score on the fashion charts

It is Monday, and we are back with our round-up of celebs whom we feel faltered in the fashion chart. There are some repeat offenders from last week as well. Let us take a look at celebs whose fashion choices left us disappointed. Here is a look.... Also Read - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Neetu Kapoor as mother-in-law: She will treat Ranbir Kapoor's wife like a queen

Shilpa Shetty

The leggy actress can carry off any outfit whether it is gowns or sarees. Sadly, Shilpa Shetty's styling has been kind of inconsistent of late. She was seen in the city in a white top, a shimmering skirt and sneakers. The skirt was in an asymmetrical design. Somehow, the whole outfit did not look as hot as it was expected to. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Suhana Khan's sun-kissed selfie, Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter swag, Alia Bhatt's see-through top and more

Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani hits screens, here's a look at Bollywood's Top 5 'Hatke Love Stories' that enthralled us all – watch video

Alia Bhatt

The superstar actress has been in the news for signing up with a top Hollywood agency that also manages Gal Gadot and Emma Stone. Alia Bhatt was seen after wrapping up a shoot in the city. She wore a charcoal coloured tunic over a pair of black shorts. It was not exactly the most impressive of her sartorial outings.

Shehnaaz Gill

The young lady went to shoot for an online show with Yashraj Mukhate. While Shehnaaz Gill has lost oodles of weight, and is glowing, we wonder what's wrong in the styling team. The miniskirt, leggings and boots is so reminiscent of winter fashion. Shehnaaz Gill's charm is always spot on, sadly we cannot say that about her ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Elnaaz Norouzi

The Sacred Games actress stepped out in a red dress. The all-red ensemble would have looked great on Christmas but somehow the overall look was anything but flattering.

Iulia Vantur

The lady was seen in a deep blue skirt with a top. The top had billowing sleeves while the skirt was a three tiered one. Overall, the look was rather tacky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned for more in the coming week...