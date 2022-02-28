It is that time of the week when you present the fashion report card of the week. It looks Amrita Arora is landing up on the wrong side of the fashion police more often than not. Her recent outing in a black dress did not salvage matters either. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty has posed in a silver doll dress that looks borderline tacky. The gorgeous Kiara Advani was there on the red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke award in a Tarun Tahiliani saree. Her styling for the event was too bland. Take a look... Also Read - Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra look their stylish best; ‘Shetty sisters are love,’ say fans – see pics

Amrita Arora

The Arora and Kapoor girls made for the ultimate glam squad at the wedding party thrown for newly weds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Amrita Arora chose a black gown that had grills done at the neckline. She teamed it with a pair of boots. The actress' look was a royal flop.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress is seen as a judge on India's Got Talent. For one of the episodes she has shot in this silver dress with a huge flare that reminds us of a doll dress, or one that is on a ballerina.

Kiara Advani

The actress is someone who does full justice to the simple looks. But this yellow ombre saree with the silver blouse, bindi and jhumkis look so jaded that you will wish to school the stylist.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has been killing it with her style game of late. The young actress served up some great looks for the Gehraiyaan promotions barring a couple of blunders. We do not know what to make of this red bra and flared skirt look for a magazine cover.

Mouni Roy

We are guessing that Mouni Roy went in for this all-gold look for a traditional function or event. But the styling could have been a lot better. We just wish she broke the monotony of gold somehow and went easy on one of the accessories. But it is excusable as she is a new bride.

These were the celebs who left us disappointed with their fashion choices this week. What do you feel about their looks, do let us know...