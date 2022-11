This is Monday and our weekly fashion police is here. and a number of other celebs graced the GQ Awards 2022. Her red outfit somehow failed to impress. has been doing the gown with a slit to death on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Take a look...

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone attended the GQ Awards in a bold red pantsuit. The deep hue of blood red immediately caught attention of the fashionistas. It was from the label Magda Butrym. But the fit of the outfit did nothing for Deepika Padukone's toned frame and statuesque looks.

Sobhita Dhulipala

The Made In Heaven actress was dressed in the Adidas and Gucci combo. We do not know what to make of the velvet gown, cap, hoodie and so on. It was surely very different but now wow.

The lady can carry off almost any look. For the screening of Uunchai, Neena Gupta chose a white saree from Masaba Gupta's label. The blouse did not kind of gel with the saree nor did the potli. This is just a minor issue as she was radiating happiness.

Rani Mukerji usually gets it right in sarees whether it is the traditional ones for Durga Puja or the modern ones. She was dressed in a Masaba saree for the screening of Uunchai. The overdose of pink hurt our eyes. We so wish the makeup had been a bit lighter so that it did not look this jarring to the eye.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was seen in a yellow gown for the latest episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She has worn way too many gowns of this type for us to say that this was a fresh look.

These were the celebs who failed to impress us this week on the fashion charts.