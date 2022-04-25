was in Venice for the Louis Vuitton gala. She wore an outfit from Nicolas Ghesquiere which was best left for the runway. It was too overwhelming when worn all together. It gave off Bridgerton vibes. , on the other hand, looked rather tacky as he was seen outside the airport. wore a skirt-top from Deme which we felt lacked the colour or styling to make a great impact. Tara Sutaria has been ho-hum in her promotions of 2 and that happened again. Also Read - KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt reveals the 'SE*IEST' heroine he has ever worked with and we bet you can't guess her name [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya was seen outside the airport. He wore an animal print shirt with denims and red tinted sunglasses. White sneakers completed his look. Unfortunately, the whole look did not come off as seamlessly as it was intended to. Rahul Vaidya got the airport fashion wrong.

Divya Aggarwal

The Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss OTT winner was seen on Khatra Khatra Khatra where she wore a black and white printed skirt, orange jacket, crop top and long boots. Those boots looked painful given the weather outside. Moreover, the overall look was tacky.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone attended the Louis Vuitton show and gala dinner. She wore a piece straight off the run way. It was designed by Nicolas Ghesquière who has been a creative director with the fashion house for a long time. This outfit was best left for modelling despite the fact that Deepika Padukone had the personality for it.

Mouni Roy

We are seeing a number of celebs in Deme by Gabriella Demetriades of late. Mouni Roy wore a metallic skirt with a halter top. This is a combination we have seen on her a zillion times. The outfit was boring and her makeup made her looked washed out.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is one of the prettiest ladies around. But her styling for Heropanti has either been too good or ho-hum. What do you feel about this tiny crop top (her patent style) and asymmetrical skirt. It looked very unimaginative.

These were celebs who failed to leave an impact. Stay tuned for next week...