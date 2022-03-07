It is that time of the week when we take out the fashion report card. Yami Gautam, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Arya seemed to have given one another stiff competition when it comes to looking tacky. While Yami Gautam’s feathered ballerina doll dress reminded fans of ostriches, Deepika Padukone’s red latex look was meme-worthy. Netizens had a fun time drawing comparisons to their looks. On the other hand, Shraddha Arya’s bottle green lehenga choli was plain tacky. Shilpa Shetty looked like she was wrapped in a huge mass of yellow cloth while Malaika Arora’s dress outfit for an event did not impress much. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - John Abraham gets trolled for his statement 'men should not look pretty'; netizens find it 'problematic'

Yami Gautam

We do not what the actress or stylist was thinking but this ballerina style doll dress did look a bit odd on Yami Gautam. The actress was seen in the suburbs in this outfit. To her credit, she kept the styling rather simple but somewhat the silhouette of the feathered outfit was not the best we have seen on the lovely Yami Gautam.

Deepika Padukone

The diva left for Spain for the shoot of Pathan. Deepika Padukone chose red latex pants, a red sweater, matching red cap and heels. The outfit was trolled royally by netizens. If only she kept only the top and pants and ditched rest of the red, it would be a different story.

Malaika Arora

The lady did a show in Delhi where she danced on Chaiyaan Chaiyaan. Malaika Arora's styling for events is usually impeccable. This black crop top with a wrap skirt did not look as regal as some of her other outfits. Also, the material felt a little too sheer.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress was seen in this yellow pants, top with a huge trail for her show, India's Got Talent. Shilpa Shetty has the frame to carry off the most overwhelming of outfits but this one was too much.

Shraddha Arya

She has a beautiful face and a frame to carry off a range of outfits but this outfit on Shraddha Arya will make you wanna sue the stylist. It was plain tacky with her makeup being the only redeeming factor.

So, these were the celebs who left us rather disappointed this week with their fashion choices!