With a fashion awards event being held, celebs turned up in their sartorial best this week. Adah Sharma stuck to her signature style and sported a dress straight out a jungle theme. Disha Patani tried the dainty Hollywood retro look but it did not turn out that great. Here is a look at the fashion flops of the week...

Adah Sharma

We know she loves to dress in a quirky manner but some times she takes things too far. Adah Sharma wore an outfit that looked like a prop from a place that had jungle theme decor. Her makeup and hair was lovely but we have no comments on the outfit. We wonder who designed it.

Disha Patani

The Ek Villain 2 actress wore a short onion pink dress for the promotions. With a top knot and string of pearls, it looked like Disha Patani's stylists were aiming for the classic retro Hollywood vibe seen on the divas like Audrey Hepburn. But the whole look was very uninspired.

Rashami Desai

She seems to love the hue of icy blue, and so do we. But this outfit is just short of a disaster. Both Malaika Arora and Rashami Desai chose this gorgeous colour for the function but none of the looks were memorable ones.

Tejasswi Prakash

The Naagin 6 actress has been attending too many events of late. Tejasswi Prakash chose this deep blue gown for the finale of Dance Deewane Juniors. Let us just say that we have seen her do better. Her styling team needs to buck up a bit.

Gauri Khan

The lady was seen at an event in flared trousers and a top from Balmain. Given the designer top, the whole look could have been a lot better.

What do you feel about the styling of these ladies? Do let us know...