This week, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh made us wonder if their stylists were snoozing or what. While Disha Patani had a casual look, the other two ladies flopped with what were curated looks. It is a shame as both of them have looked stunning in much simpler outfits. They are also gorgeous to the hilt. Here is a lowdown of the worst dressed celebs of the week...

Tara Sutaria

Though we see her mostly in whites, Tara Sutaria decided to go for a tomato red hue in the middle of the summer. The saree seemed rather loud for a day event. Let us not get started on the blouse that looked rather tacky. Even the makeup and hairdo, especially the golden streaks on her hair did not gel with the whole look. It has to be one of the worst fashion outings of late. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR roars past Rs 800 crore at the box office, KGF Chapter 2 pre-release records and more

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh was also a huge fashion offender like Tara Sutaria. The lady chose a hot pink bodysuit with a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans. Rakul Preet's promotional looks for Attack have been nothing to write home about, but this was terrible. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez slithers like a serpentine temptress in this all-black, SEXY AF, feathered bodycon suit – view pics

Yami Gautam

We love the gold tone of the Payal Khandwala outfit that Yami Gautam wore in Agra for the Dasvi promotions. But that maxi dress was very unflattering from the waist with the pleats falling like a school skirt. That is a minor gripe given how good the colour looked on her.

Disha Patani

When people say the all-pink look should be reserved for only people who are below 10 years of age, maybe they are not wrong. Because if done badly, it can look unintentionally funny. Take a look at Disha Patani below...

Anushka Sharma

It is always wonderful to see Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in a pic but don't you feel that the gown could have been a bit better. While Captain Kohli looks hot AF, Anushka Sharma looks a bit let down with that unflattering fit and design.