With it being Christmas week, we saw quite a few parties. Most celebs got it right. But some failed us to impress us. After scouting all the fashion pages, these are the celebs whom we failed missed the mark...

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is a pro when it comes to tight bodycon outfits with cut outs. Very few can rock them as well as she does. But this recent outing in this dress with cut outs and a voluminous feather stole was totally unimpressive. This is a complete miss by the actress.

Huma Qureshi

At the same party, Huma Qureshi wore a black dress. The actress teamed it with boots. The overall effect was somehow very pedestrian. The accessorizing did not help matters either.

Mouni Roy

The Naagin actress is a sharp dresser. She was seen in an all-white look for X'Mas. The crop top and skirt were nice as separate pieces but the overall look wasn't that stylish. The white boots and bag did not help either. We guess she turned up somehow in one of the X'mas colours.

Sussanne Khan

The interior designer was seen at a Christmas party with beau Arslan Goni. Sussanne Khan wore a black skirt, bralet and hot pink blazer with boots in croc skin. The effect was far from stylish.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan was seen on the red carpet of the OTT Awards in an oxblood and purple gown. The Indian gown looked rather tacky though the colour was quite festive. The shoddy styling of the actress did not help matters either.

Archana Gautam

While the lady is making noise inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, some of her outfits have been quite tacky. This tiered white gown did nothing for her left. The styling with the pearls necklace also looked very outdated.

These were the celebs who made it to the worst dressed list this week...