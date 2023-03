With a lot of events happening in and around the city, we had too many celeb spottings. The pre Oscars events happened too. Here is a look at celebs who left us disappointed... Also Read - Rubina Dilaik brings Haye Garmi on Instagram as she poses in a slinky metallic dress; fans say, 'Jisne Nora Ka Jadu Cheena Woh Hai Queen Rubina' [View Pics]

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi wore this customised outfit from Dolce & Gabbana for her performance in the Entertainers Tour happening in the US. Nora Fatehi wore a black sheer top over a glittering bustier and shorts. While we understand that it was a stage outfit, it did not look flattering at all. Nora Fatehi has a lovely curvy frame and we hope she chooses better options in the coming days.

Saba Azad

Saba Azad attended an event in a vintage look. While the white dress was still passable, the retro hairdo and makeup somehow did not come across as well in the pictures. Given that she is a very pretty lady do you feel that she needs a bit of a change?

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto was seen at the event in an outfit by Anamika Khanna. There was too much happening in that outfit. This one was plain tacky.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez was in Los Angeles for the South Asian Excellence Award. She wore this outfit from Steven Khalil. This has to be one of the most lacklustre designer looks at any event ever.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor wore this bright yellow saree with a tube top at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. It was one of the most boring outfits of the whole event. Period.

Let us know which outfit did you not like at all from these?