Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Disha Patani fail to score on the fashion charts

It is the time to take a look at the fashion offenders of the week. Kangana Ranaut who is usually very well turned up chose a rather bright purple gown for Lock Upp. While the colour looked great, we cannot say the same for the silhouette of the outfit. Also, her makeup and hair was rather bland. Disha Patani was seen at the airport in a just up from bed look, and it was not complimentary. Karan Kundrra also landed up at Nishant Bhat’s birthday bash in a golden tuxedo that looks so costume-y. Here is the complete lowdown… Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding to have 200 non-smoking bouncers, RGV chooses The Kashmir Files over RRR and more

Aahana Kumra

While we love the bright orange hue of this tulle gown worn by Aahana Kumra, the silhouette is all over the place. It is a backless gown with a huge flower done at the front. Aahana Kumra wears it well, and her makeup is superb but we cannot say the same for the saree. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: RK Studios is all lit ahead of the big fat Bollywood wedding; ‘So beautiful,’ say fans – watch

Disha Patani

It is at times tiring to get dressed just for a flight, and we are sure Disha Patani felt the same here. The actress turned up in this rather mismatched look at the airport. Have a look at her rushed look. Also Read - Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar shower love on daughter Sitara's Kuchipudi dance recital on Ram Navami - watch video

Karan Kundrra

While we understand that it was a night party but honestly we cannot bring ourselves to like that golden jacket. It was just too costume-y. We are guessing that he just rushed from the sets.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is now busy promoting Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The lilac separates with the mini skirt and matching bralet looked a little jaded. Also, the fit at the shoulders was rather dowdy. We have seen Tara Sutaria do better at events.

Huma Qureshi

The actress was seen at the success bash of RRR in a red dress. The finishing touches on Huma Qureshi's look was good but we cannot say the same about the outfit.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who is the host of the superhit show, Lock Upp donned a purple gown for one of her weekends. We cannot say we are huge fans of the sparkly look. Kangana Ranaut has done much better.

These were the celebs who left us disappointed with their fashion outings this week.