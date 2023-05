It is Monday and the day when we do a round-up of the fashion faux pass of the week. With a number of events happening in India and abroad, there was a lot of fashion spotting to do and analyse. Here is a look at some celebs who could have done better. Also Read - Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan indulged in PDA in Worli hotspot? Netizens claims contrary to 'Just Friends' stance

Swara Bhasker

The actress wore this outfit from Rahul Misra for the Filmfare Awards 2023. Swara Bhasker has a steady sense of fashion, and it works very well for her. This gown just felt out of place for the awards ceremony. It looked like she was attending a sangeet party by the beach. Also Read - Alia Bhatt set to dazzle at Met Gala 2023: Look back at her best red carpet looks [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)



Amyra Dastur wore this Michael Cinco gown for the event in Dubai. The gown was glorious in itself. But we wished she avoided the veil. A softer hairdo and better makeup would have made her look like a stunner. While the photoshoot pics are good, the gown looked messy on the red carpet. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan fans in fix over price of luxury streetwear; say, 'Mera ghar jayenga isme' [Read Hilarious Tweets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93)



Raveena Tandon wore this gown from Vaishali Studios for the Elle Awards. She wore it really well salvaging the outfit. The silhouette on the front looked really odd. The actress' makeup was also kind of washed out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)



Nora Fatehi's love for shimmering white outfits is never ending. She was seen in a lovely gown by Yousef Al Jasmi. Nothing to fault with the outfit or her look but please can we see something different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani wore this blue dress with huge sleeves to the Indian Telly Awards. The colour looked fab on her. Even the magenta heels with straps was nice. But the tiny hot pink purse and emerald necklace just made the look too busy and underwhelming. Only if she had skipped one of the elements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri)

Nikki Tamboli

With her body she can carry off any dress with elan. Sadly, Nikki Tamboli is often the victim of poor styling. This dress is borderline tacky. Only her bright smile saves the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

What do you feel about these celebs and their outfits. Let us know...