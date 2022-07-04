This week quite a few celebs failed to impress. Malaika Arora got trolled for her look at the airport. On the other hand, and served up outlandish almost Met Gala kind of looks at a desi awards show. Chahatt Khanna was seen in an ensemble which has to be one of the tackiest we have seen in recent times. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor to reunite in remake of this David Dhawan movie [Exclusive]

Malaika Arora

The lady was seen in a look at the airport which is common with and . She wore a khaki trench coat with matching pants with a bustier underneath. Somehow, the whole look did not look well put together. What do you feel about it? Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Malaika Arora called out for wearing mismatched underwear; Raveena Tandon was eve-teased, pinched in locals and buses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna was clicked at a studio where she was shooting for something. It looks like she wore a costume. But the dress looks terrible. It is one of the tackiest we have seen in recent times. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR beats Top Gun Maverick and The Batman, Mahesh Babu trolled by his own fans and more

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Nushrratt Bharuccha

The actress was seen in a crimson saree with a silver border. The deep colour seemed to have been tailormade for Nushrratt Bharuccha's skin tone. The silver zari border was also okay. But we hate the frills on the tube style blouse. A silver sleeveless blouse or just a plain strappy blouse would have made the stand out even more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Rakhi Sawant

Well, she does know how to make us laugh aloud with her costumes. Of late, Rakhi Sawant looks all set for the Met Gala with her outlandish dresses. This one is quite epic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Neha Bhasin wore this gown for an awards show in the city. The singer's styling was on point but the colour and print of the gown was such a let down. Here is a look...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Erica Fernandes

The actress chose the Vikings look for the same awards show attended by Neha Bhasin. She looked unrecognizable. We wonder what was the theme of the do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

So, these were the celebs who failed to impress this week...