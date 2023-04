Fashion is subjective. Everyone has a choice and everyone can wear what they want! But when it comes to Bollywood divas, a Z level of scrutiny follows. Bollywood divas are said to be the trendsetters and hence, a close watch is kept on who is wearing what. Most of the time, the divas are dressed impeccably but there are moments went they make absolutely unimpressive fashion choices. This week, actresses like Pooja Hegde, Nia Sharma and more disappointed the fashion police with their sartorial choices. Take a look. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer registers MAJOR jump; inches close to Rs 50 cr club with great speed

The actress remained quite busy with the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan over the week. She dished out many looks as she appeared for interviews, and more. But her short skirt and off-shoulder top look wasn't very impressive. The floral pattern on it appeared outdated. Also Read - Arpita Sharma Eid Bash: Salman Khan passes on his luck; hawk-eyed netizens spot his lucky bracelet with Aamir Khan [WATCH VIDEO]

Check out her photo below: Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 1: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill starrer takes a decent start on opening day

The TV star is known to making some daring choices. She loves to bold and beautiful. At a recent event, she wore a mesh bodysuit in black along with ill-fitted black jeans. She teamed it up with pointed ankle length boots, a black bag and glove in one hand. The look received a major thumbs downs.

She often makes it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, at the airport, she wore a red satin dress with a high slit. It simply did not do anything to enhance her beauty.

Check out Urvashi Rautela's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mahira Sharma

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma remained in the news because of her alleged breakup with Paras Chhabra. She was papped at the airport in black shorts and sating shirt. Netizens trolled her and asked why was she wearing a nightsuit.

Check out her picture below:

Oversized blazers and pants are in vogue but the latest one carried by Parineeti Chopra turned out to be a major disappointment. She could have done better even if were for a trip to Manish Malhotra's home.

Check out Parineeti's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What's your take on it? Did you like any of these looks? We sure didn't!