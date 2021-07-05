Worst dressed celebs of the week: Gauahar Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Nikki Tamboli's drab fashion choices will make you yawn

The pandemic has affected our lives so drastically. The huge dip in events, parties and outings means we have very little to dress up for. So, fashion has taken a backseat and how. But here are the celebs whose fashion choices this week left us bored. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant obliging a fan by dancing with her husband is pure weekend fun — watch video

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport with husband Zaid Darbar. Now, we can understand that one wants to be dressed comfortably for a long flight but this was being under-dressed at some another level. As we know, the couple is now honeymooning in Russia. Gauahar Khan wore a white tee with cycling shorts while Zaid Darbar was in track pants and a T-shirt. Anyways, she made up for it as soon as she landed there. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Co-accused and victim's mother in Pearl V Puri case granted interim bail, Nikki Tamboli is ready for marriage, Rubina Dilaik on planning a baby and more

Jasmin Bhasin

The actress was clicked by the paps in the city. Jasmin Bhasin wore a white crop top with a pair of baggy pants and chappals. She looked extremely washed out and dull. Also Read - Are Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla baby ready? The actress spills the beans on starting a family

Nikki Tamboli

With her hot body and gorgeous Indian looks, Nikki Tamboli looks like a dream in sarees. But her latest photoshoot in a black saree failed to cast its magic. The saree and blouse fitted her well but on the whole the look was extremely underwhelming.

Shehnaaz Gill

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has lost oodles of weight in the past one year. We had seen some lovely looks in the past few months. However, we wonder what is wrong with the current styling team. The blue baby doll set seems okay but what is it with the makeup. Her legs look absolutely white as if she has donned some skin tight leggings. Or maybe it is just bad photography!

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant was seen in the city in a pair of orange track pants and a grey sports bra. The outfit would give is sore eyes.