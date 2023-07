It is that time of the week when we do a round-up of the celebs who failed to impress us in the fashion department. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she 'chased' makers to bag a role in Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari's film

Sanya Malhotra

The actress wore this white and black set for an awards show. Sanya Malhotra wore a white puffed shirt with a black pants studded with pearls. But the outfit was not appealing in the first place. With the hair tied in that bun, she looked rather austere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

Janhvi Kapoor

For the trailer launch of Bawaal in Dubai, Janhvi Kapoor chose a green saree with a blue halter neck blouse. The saree has a slim silver lining as a border. Compared to her saree looks, this was rather pedestrian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan TBT (@varundhawantbt)

Urvashi Rautela

Actress Urvashi Rautela was also one of the celebs from India at the Paris Fashion Week. We do not know what to make of this deep blue and gold dress with the cap. It was plain tacky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Vidya Balan

We must say that the styling of Vidya Balan for Neeyat has been quite good. But this pair of separates in matching prints did nothing to bring out her inherent beauty and glow. Maybe the hairdo could have been a little different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora wore this black gown from Arpita Mehta for an event. This has to be one of the most lacklustre red carpet outfits donned by the diva. There is nothing memorable about the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

These were the celebs whom we felt did not excite us when it came to their sartorial statements.